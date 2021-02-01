What's Closed, What's Open in Connecticut Due to Snow

The snow has begun to fall and most of Connecticut will get between 10 and 16 inches of snow.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed. Check back as conditions develop.
AAA
All AAA Allied retail stores are closed today, including the DMV licensing centers within them. All DMV appointments will be rescheduled.
The AAA Car Care in Southington is open.
DMV services at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled.
Bradley International Airport
The airport urges passengers to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before heading to the airport.
City and Town Offices
Several cities and towns have closed municipal offices. If you were planning on heading out, call first.
Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles
All Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed Monday.
All appointments for DMV services at AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled Monday.
Connecticut State Offices
Governor Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch state offices to close to the public Monday.
COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
Yale New Haven Health closed its mass COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health urges residents who were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their provider to check on the status of their appointments.
They said vaccine providers across the state might be forced to cancel vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, and possibly Tuesday.
Malls and Shops
- Clinton Premium Outlets – closed
- Danbury Fair - closed
- The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk - closed
- The Shoppes at Buckland Hills - closed
- Westfarms Mall – closed
- Westfield Trumbull – closed
Metro-North
Metro-North Railroad is cancelling late-night trains Monday.
If storm conditions worsen during the day, additional trains may be canceled or combined.
UConn
All campuses except UConn Health are closed Monday.
