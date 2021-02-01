first alert weather

What's Closed, What's Open in Connecticut Due to Snow

NBC Universal, Inc.

The snow has begun to fall and most of Connecticut will get between 10 and 16 inches of snow.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed. Check back as conditions develop.

AAA

All AAA Allied retail stores are closed today, including the DMV licensing centers within them. All DMV appointments will be rescheduled.

The AAA Car Care in Southington is open.

DMV services at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled.

Bradley International Airport

The airport urges passengers to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

City and Town Offices

Several cities and towns have closed municipal offices. If you were planning on heading out, call first.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles

All Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed Monday.

All appointments for DMV services at AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled Monday.

DMV services at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled.

Connecticut State Offices

Governor Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch state offices to close to the public Monday.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Yale New Haven Health closed its mass COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health urges residents who were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their provider to check on the status of their appointments.

They said vaccine providers across the state might be forced to cancel vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Malls and Shops

  • Clinton Premium Outlets – closed
  • Danbury Fair - closed
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk - closed
  • https://www.thepromenadeshopsatevergreenwalk.com/
  • The Shoppes at Buckland Hills - closed
  • https://www.theshoppesatbucklandhills.com/en.html
  • Westfarms Mall – closed
  • Westfield Trumbull – closed

Metro-North

Metro-North Railroad is cancelling late-night trains Monday.

If storm conditions worsen during the day, additional trains may be canceled or combined.

UConn

All campuses except UConn Health are closed Monday.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

women in the workplace 2 hours ago

Job Losses by Young Women and Women of Color During the Pandemic Will Have a Long-Term Impact

underground railroad 3 hours ago

The Southern Underground Railroad Was the Route to Freedom That History Forgot

cell phones Jan 29

How the Nokia 3210 Candy Bar Revolutionized the Cell Phone Years Before Apple's iPhone

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us