What's Closed, What's Open in Connecticut Due to Snow

The snow has begun to fall and most of Connecticut will get between 10 and 16 inches of snow.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed. Check back as conditions develop.

AAA

All AAA Allied retail stores are closed today, including the DMV licensing centers within them. All DMV appointments will be rescheduled.

The AAA Car Care in Southington is open.

DMV services at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled.

Bradley International Airport

The airport urges passengers to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

⚠️ Due to the forecasted winter storm, passengers are advised to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before heading to Bradley International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Z3xzCJosLW — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 1, 2021

City and Town Offices

Several cities and towns have closed municipal offices. If you were planning on heading out, call first.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles

All Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed Monday.

All appointments for DMV services at AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled Monday.

DMV services at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union have been canceled.

Connecticut State Offices

Governor Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch state offices to close to the public Monday.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Yale New Haven Health closed its mass COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health urges residents who were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their provider to check on the status of their appointments.

They said vaccine providers across the state might be forced to cancel vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Malls and Shops

Clinton Premium Outlets – closed

Danbury Fair - closed

The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk - closed

https://www.thepromenadeshopsatevergreenwalk.com/

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills - closed

https://www.theshoppesatbucklandhills.com/en.html

Westfarms Mall – closed

Westfield Trumbull – closed

Metro-North

Metro-North Railroad is cancelling late-night trains Monday.

If storm conditions worsen during the day, additional trains may be canceled or combined.

UConn

All campuses except UConn Health are closed Monday.