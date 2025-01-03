StormTracker

When could we see our next snowfall?

By Steve Glazier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're entering our coldest and snowiest time of the year across Connecticut, but are there any snowstorms on the way?

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists say Monday will be our next best chance.

We'll get to that in a moment, but let's take a quick glance at our January numbers first.

It's one of our coldest and snowiest months of the year in the Hartford area, averaging 14 inches of snow, with highs typically around 35 degrees and lows in the upper 10s.

Our next chance of snow will be originating from the Midwest, where a large portion of the area is under a Winter Storm Watch.

Omaha, Wichita, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis and even Washington, D.C. could be in for a wallop of snow and ice. But what about us?

The chances are low at the moment. The bulk of the snowstorm is expected to pass just to our south.

All hope is not lost, however, as the northern fringe of the snowstorm could graze parts of Connecticut with a glancing blow of snow.

At this time, the chances of snow remain low (20 to 30%), but we'll continue to monitor any changes to the Monday forecast.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

