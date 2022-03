Saturday's storm continues to pull away from New England but it is still close enough to cause wind and cold to continue today.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures top out in the 30s today. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s through the day.

The average high temperature for today is 46 degrees. We're well below average today along with wind chills 10s and 20s most of the day. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/mXZ20ywiXp — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 13, 2022

Milder weather makes a comeback for Monday with highs back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.