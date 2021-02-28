Wind Chills Below Zero and Strong Winds Monday Night

Scattered rain showers will continue into Monday morning before a strong cold front pushes through the state late Monday afternoon and Monday night.

A few snow showers or a snow squall is possible along the leading edge of the cold front.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through Tuesday morning.

The greatest impact will be the wind associated with the arctic front. We are anticipating winds that could gust to 50 mph late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

While we don't expect the wind to be strong enough to create major issues, it could result in some isolated power outages across the state.

The wind coupled with frigid air will result in wind chill values below zero throughout much of the state on Tuesday morning.

Some of the hill towns could see wind chill values close to -20F.

The bitter cold will be short-lived with temperatures moderating once again into the 40s and close to 50 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.