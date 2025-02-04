Wind gusts and dropping temps Tuesday, another wintry mix possible Thursday

Windy conditions and dropping temperatures are expected Tuesday before another wintry mix could make its way into the state Thursday.

After much of Connecticut got some snow overnight, more wintry weather is on the way for later this week.

But before that, we can expect windy conditions and dropping temperatures on Tuesday.

Wind gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph, and temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s.

It will get colder as the day goes on, with wind feels-like temps in the teens and 20s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall back to the single digits by Wednesday morning.

Then by Thursday, another system moves into Connecticut. Right now, all forms of winter weather look possible including snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.

Exact amounts and timing of the storm will be adjusted over the next couple of days.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.