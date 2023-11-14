Temps increase as showers move out for a windy and chilly day

Precipitation and subfreezing temperatures caused several slick spots across the state on Tuesday. Multiple crashes were reported.

Now, the showers are moving out with clearing skies as we continue through the day.

Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s to near 50.

The afternoon will become breezy with wind gusts between 25-30 mph.

It will be clear and cold tonight with highs in the 20s.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with a chill. Highs will be around 50.

Thursday will be milder with highs near 60.

