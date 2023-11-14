StormTracker

Temps increase as showers move out for a windy and chilly day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Precipitation and subfreezing temperatures caused several slick spots across the state on Tuesday. Multiple crashes were reported.

Now, the showers are moving out with clearing skies as we continue through the day.

Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s to near 50.

The afternoon will become breezy with wind gusts between 25-30 mph.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It will be clear and cold tonight with highs in the 20s.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with a chill. Highs will be around 50.

Local

Holiday Season 1 hour ago

USPS shipping, mailing deadlines announced for the holiday season

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Occupants injured after fire at multi-family home in Bridgeport

Thursday will be milder with highs near 60.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us