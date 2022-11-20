Windy and Cold Weather to End the Weekend

Colder air and stronger wind gusts are expected for today.

High temperatures are expected remain in the 30s for today and wind gusts are expected to top 30 mph at times. That will cause a "feels-like" temperature to remain in the 20s for most of the day.

The wind will get your attention today. 30 mph gusts, temps in the 30s = wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/pVI47JtYlY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 20, 2022

A stray snow shower or squall is possible along with the cold air today.

The colder than average weather will continue into Monday before moderating closer to seasonable levels by Wednesday.

