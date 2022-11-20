first alert weather

Windy and Cold Weather to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Colder air and stronger wind gusts are expected for today.

High temperatures are expected remain in the 30s for today and wind gusts are expected to top 30 mph at times. That will cause a "feels-like" temperature to remain in the 20s for most of the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A stray snow shower or squall is possible along with the cold air today.

The colder than average weather will continue into Monday before moderating closer to seasonable levels by Wednesday.

Local

Mansfield 27 mins ago

1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield

high school sports 10 hours ago

Breakdown of Saturday's High School State Championship Results

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us