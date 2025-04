After yesterday's rainfall, Sunday is windy with northwest wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies could drop a few sprinkles today, but most stay dry.

High temperatures will top out in the 50s across the state this afternoon.

We'll cool into the 40s tonight with mostly clear skies and calmer winds.

Monday will see sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s.