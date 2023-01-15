connecticut weather

Windy End to the Weekend, Some Snow Showers Possible

A large storm will stay far enough east Sunday to spare Connecticut any big snow, but it will still affect our weather to end the weekend.

Expect a windy day Sunday, with winds blowing from 15-20 mph with some higher gusts.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s but will feel colder with the gusty winds.

The storm will keep us at least partly cloudy through Sunday, but it's possible the sun will poke through from time to time.

As the storm moves north, it's possible it could send some bands of snow showers into eastern Connecticut Sunday night and into Monday morning.

