We switch from fall to winter in the Northern Hemisphere late Tuesday morning. The sun's most direct rays shine over the Tropic of Capricorn to mark the beginning of the winter season.

The Winter Solstice will occur at 10:59 a.m. in Connecticut.

The Winter Solstice also means that we will start gaining daylight. Between the solstice and New Year's Eve, we gain an additional four minutes of daylight. Days grow longer until the Summer Solstice in June.