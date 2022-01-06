first alert weather

Winter Storm Expected to Bring Snow Friday Morning

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking snow Friday morning and three to six inches are possible.

Winter weather advisories have been issued and it looks like snow will begin later on Thursday and continue through midday Friday.

This will impact the morning commute and school delays or cancellations are possible.

Most of the state will see three to six inches before the storm moves away. There may be some heavier banding that could bring more than a half-foot of snow to an area of eastern Connecticut.

It might be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.

