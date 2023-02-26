weather

Winter Storm, Several Inches of Snow to Create Messy Tuesday Morning Commute

By Darren Sweeney

The first winter storm of the year is expected to impact the state Monday night into Tuesday morning and will likely create a messy morning commute.

Snow is forecast to develop after the Monday evening commute. The heaviest of the snow looks to happen between midnight and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The biggest impacts on travel will be centered on Tuesday morning's commute.

Light snow and mixed precipitation will linger through Tuesday morning.

A general 3 to 6 inch snowfall is expected statewide. Some places in the hills have a chance of seeing higher totals of more than 6 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Litchfield County. It is the location with the best chance for 6 or more inches of snow.

