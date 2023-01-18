Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Part of CT Thursday, Slick Spots Possible

With temperatures expected to hover at or near freezing, slick spots are possible in portions of Connecticut tomorrow and into Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties. Rain will develop in most of the state by late Thursday morning.

Rain for most of us tomorrow but with temperatures close to freezing some sleet and freezing rain may lead to some slick spots in the Northwest Hills. More coming up next at 4. pic.twitter.com/tEA3KOMk4H — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 18, 2023

Most of the state will get rain, but some sleet and freezing rain could lead to slippery road conditions.

Temperatures will be near 32 degrees in the Northwest Hills.

On Friday, the storm will taper off but leftover rain showers will change over to snow statewide. Some minor accumulation is possible.

