connecticut weather

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Part of CT Thursday, Slick Spots Possible

By Ryan Hanrahan and Angela Fortuna

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

With temperatures expected to hover at or near freezing, slick spots are possible in portions of Connecticut tomorrow and into Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties. Rain will develop in most of the state by late Thursday morning.

Most of the state will get rain, but some sleet and freezing rain could lead to slippery road conditions.

Temperatures will be near 32 degrees in the Northwest Hills.

On Friday, the storm will taper off but leftover rain showers will change over to snow statewide. Some minor accumulation is possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Today's Forecast

Dec 11, 2019

