Wintry mix could make for a slippery commute Monday morning

Parts of the state could see a brief wintry mix early Monday morning, leading to delays as next week’s work week begins.

For many, next week is the final full work and school week before Christmas and Hanukkah, and it may be starting slick in towns across Connecticut.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are predicting a period of wintry weather between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

While brief and on the lighter side, it could be enough to make surfaces slick and cause some school delays.

This will mainly affect inland areas, especially in the northern half of the state. The shoreline will be warm enough to avoid any wintry precipitation.

Though parts of Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties could see a brief period of light snow early Monday morning, turning to sleet and freezing rain through daybreak.

A continued changeover to all rain showers is expected late Monday morning, through the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts could be a coating, and icing of a few hundredths of an inch, so not an overly heavy event.

However, this could be just enough to give us some icy spots Monday morning. Check back in with us for more details this weekend.