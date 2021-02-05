Wintry Mix Friday, Snow Expected Sunday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mix of precipitation for Friday and some possible snow accumulations for Sunday.

Most of the state will see rain today, however, some hill towns and parts of western Connecticut could see a coating to two inches of snow, with the higher totals coming at higher elevations.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, bringing in some sun and a gusty breeze throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday looks cloudy with some snow developing and accumulations are possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Check back for updates on the forecast for Sunday.

A colder pattern settles in next week with temperatures in the low teens.

