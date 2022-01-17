Wintry Mix, Strong Winds Move Through Connecticut

A powerful storm moved through Connecticut overnight and into Monday morning, bringing snow, sleet, and strong winds to different parts of the state.

The snow began to fall statewide late Sunday night. After a quick coating in southern Connecticut, the snow changed to rain.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snow continued through most of the early morning hours in northern Connecticut. Areas of Litchfield County saw anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow.

The storm also brought high winds to the state. The strongest winds were expected in southeastern Connecticut, which saw gusts above 50 mph overnight.

The winds could bring down power lines. Eversource was reporting nearly 3,500 outages as of 5 a.m.

Coastal flood warnings have been issued for shoreline areas of Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties.

The storm is expected to begin to move out sometime around 8 a.m.