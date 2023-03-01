Wintry Mix to Move In Friday Night, Snow and Sleet Accumulation Possible

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that is expected to move in Friday night.
Snow, sleet and rain will move in just after dark and will continue throughout the night. Some snow accumulation is possible.
Much of the state could see between one and three inches of snow and sleet by Saturday morning, when the storm is expected to wind down.
The Friday night commute is expected to be OK, however slippery roads will be a possibility later at night.
There is still a lot of uncertainty with this wintry system. Check back for updates.
