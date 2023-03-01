Wintry Mix to Move In Friday Night, Snow and Sleet Accumulation Possible

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that is expected to move in Friday night.

Snow, sleet and rain will move in just after dark and will continue throughout the night. Some snow accumulation is possible.

Much of the state could see between one and three inches of snow and sleet by Saturday morning, when the storm is expected to wind down.

A wintry mix Friday evening and Friday night brings some accumulation to the state. Snow to sleet to rain in many spots expected. Still a lot of questions with this one so check back for updates - I have a feeling this forecast will change a couple times. pic.twitter.com/htzygNoDzF — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 1, 2023

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Friday night commute is expected to be OK, however slippery roads will be a possibility later at night.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this wintry system. Check back for updates.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.