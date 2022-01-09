Wintry Mix Today Followed by Dangerous Cold for Tuesday

Sunday will feature a wintry mix through much of the morning and early afternoon. Areas along the immediate shoreline are generally in the clear as air temperatures have climbed into the middle to upper 30s. Though just inland both air and surface temperatures are well below freezing.

Sleet and freezing drizzle will continue through the afternoon especially for areas of northern CT. A prolonged period of freezing drizzle is likely in Litchfield county where they could see a tenth of an inch of ice. While this isn't enough to cause any tree or powerline damage it certainly is enough to create treacherous driving conditions on any untreated surface.

7:30 A.M. RADAR UPDATE: Sleet and light snow moving into the state. A transition to freezing rain/drizzle will occur in throughout the morning. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/CyRkP7R2T6 — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) January 9, 2022

We will see temperatures gradually rise above freezing for most of Connecticut. There is one caveat to that as temperatures in northern Litchfield county will likely stay right around or just below freezing into the afternoon.

After this system passes our attention turns to extreme cold that will pivot into the state on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday are only expected to reach in 12 degrees in the Hartford area with single digit high temperatures in parts of northern CT.

The most concerning part of the cold is wind chill values as we head toward Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wind chills could range from -15 to -25 degrees which is considered to be dangerous.