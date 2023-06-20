Workweek continues with highs in the 70s Wednesday

There was a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a few scattered showers.

Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice. Summer arrives at 10:57 a.m.

Fair weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a rising chance of rain that develops on Thursday. The timing of the rain is tough to forecast at this point.

Showers are likely on Friday and Saturday with heavy rain possible.

