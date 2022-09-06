Yantic River Raging in Norwich

The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state.

One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall.

The Yantic River is raging! The river is flowing 240 times faster than just two days ago. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/ef6AtZfCET — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) September 6, 2022

Two days ago the river was running close to a record low streamflow rate of just 5 cubic feet per second now the river is running a rate of 1240 cubic feet per second meaning the river is running 240 times faster than it was just two days ago.

Here's a closer look at the streamflow along the Yantic River. A dramatic increase from just 5 ft^3/s to 1240 ft^3/s. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/1Qfr3xdgwS — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) September 6, 2022

The good news is that the river was indeed running so low and the river has crested therefor there is no flood threat for those who live along the river.