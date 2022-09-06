Yantic River

Yantic River Raging in Norwich

The Yantic River is flowing 240 times faster than it was just two days ago.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rainfall over the last two days has caused small rivers and streams to rise across the state.

One of the rivers that increased in flow and height the most was the Yantic River in the Norwich area. The area experienced between 6 to 8 inches of rainfall.

Two days ago the river was running close to a record low streamflow rate of just 5 cubic feet per second now the river is running a rate of 1240 cubic feet per second meaning the river is running 240 times faster than it was just two days ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The good news is that the river was indeed running so low and the river has crested therefor there is no flood threat for those who live along the river.

This article tagged under:

Yantic Riverfirst alert weatherfirst alertNorwichRiver Flooding
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us