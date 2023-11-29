Northern Lights

You may be able to see the Northern Lights in CT Thursday night

By Anthony Carpino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Earlier this week, the sun saw three to four large eruptions, known as a Coronal Mass Ejection, or CME. These CMEs are expected to merge as they travel in the direction of Earth.

The Space Weather Predictions Center initially issued a Level 1 and 2 watch, but has since upgraded to a Level 3 Watch for Thursday night.

This larger storm could have a Kp Index, or viewing index, of 7 out of 9. Usually for Southern New England, a level 7 or 8 will make for the best conditions.

The other factor that will affect our viewing chances will be cloud cover.

Right now, we're expecting mostly clear skies but clouds are forecasted to move back into the state by Friday morning.

Click here for the most up-to-date information regarding the visibility of the Northern Lights.

This article tagged under:

Northern Lights
