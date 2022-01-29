Your Snow Photos: Blizzard of 2022

10 photos
1/10
NBC Connecticut
A snowy scene in Middletown Saturday morning.
2/10
Chris Cruthirds
Chris Cruthirds
3/10
Christine Giuliano
Waterford: Need to shovel our screened in porch?
4/10
Deb Carpenter
Westbrook CT
5/10
Jessica Nunez
Jett’s 2nd Snowstorm! 1/29/22
6/10
Chris Cruthirds
Downtown Milford
7/10
CT DOT
H
8/10
Nancy Tashash

Cooper and Maggie, Ultimate snow dogs enjoying the weather!
9/10
NBC Connecticut
A snowy scene in Old Saybrook Saturday morning.
10/10
NBC Connecticut
The Mystic drawbridge was empty as blizzard conditions swept through southeastern Connecticut Saturday morning.

