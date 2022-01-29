Your Snow Photos: Blizzard of 2022 Published 30 mins ago • Updated 28 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 NBC Connecticut A snowy scene in Middletown Saturday morning. 2/10 Chris Cruthirds Chris Cruthirds 3/10 Christine Giuliano Waterford: Need to shovel our screened in porch? 4/10 Deb Carpenter Westbrook CT 5/10 Jessica Nunez Jett’s 2nd Snowstorm! 1/29/22 6/10 Chris Cruthirds Downtown Milford 7/10 CT DOT H 8/10 Nancy Tashash Cooper and Maggie, Ultimate snow dogs enjoying the weather! 9/10 NBC Connecticut A snowy scene in Old Saybrook Saturday morning. 10/10 NBC Connecticut The Mystic drawbridge was empty as blizzard conditions swept through southeastern Connecticut Saturday morning. This article tagged under: Snow Photosfirst alert weatherconnecticut weathersnowblizzard More Photo Galleries Your Sunrise Photos Photos: Jan. 17 Nor'easter Brings Snow, Wind, Flooding In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022 In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured