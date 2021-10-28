Your Trick Or Treat Forecast

Good news - it looks like the weather will be more treat than trick for Halloween this year.

The weekend starts rainy. Saturday's storm will bring periods of heavy rain, with 0.5 to-1.5 inches of rain expected. But the storm will clear by Saturday night and we'll see drier weather for Sunday.

Keep in mind, even with dry skies on Sunday that amount of rain could leave some muddy areas behind, so plan accordingly for any costume elements that touch the ground.

There will be clouds mixed with sun and highs in the 60s Sunday. In the evening temperatures will drop into the 50s for trick-or-treating, with a light westerly wind around 10 mph.

