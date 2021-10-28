Halloween

Your Trick Or Treat Forecast

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Good news - it looks like the weather will be more treat than trick for Halloween this year.

The weekend starts rainy. Saturday's storm will bring periods of heavy rain, with 0.5 to-1.5 inches of rain expected. But the storm will clear by Saturday night and we'll see drier weather for Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Keep in mind, even with dry skies on Sunday that amount of rain could leave some muddy areas behind, so plan accordingly for any costume elements that touch the ground.

There will be clouds mixed with sun and highs in the 60s Sunday. In the evening temperatures will drop into the 50s for trick-or-treating, with a light westerly wind around 10 mph.

Halloween 7 hours ago

Where to Get a Last-Minute Halloween Costume in Connecticut

Halloween 11 hours ago

Students in Derby Get Lesson in Halloween Safety

Candy corn 23 hours ago

The Scientific Reason Why Candy Corn Is So Polarizing

For the latest forecast anytime, click here.

This article tagged under:

Halloweenfirst alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us