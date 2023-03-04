Storm Brings Wintry Mix, Coastal Flooding to the State

A storm brought a wintry mix and some coastal flooding to the state overnight Friday and through Saturday.

Our meteorologists are keeping an eye on the coastal flooding around high tide.

NBC Connecticut Catherine Street in East Haven

A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

The tide going out along with a wind shift to the north this afternoon should allow for quickly improving conditions at the shore by the afternoon.

Inland, a wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain caused slippery roads and several crashes. You can see a full list of crashes here.

Several inches of snow and sleet fell across the state, especially in the higher elevations. Here's a list of the snow and sleet totals so far in the state.

The wintry mix will continue to taper off through midday with mostly cloudy and blustery conditions lingering for the rest of the day.

Any lingering puddles or wet roads could refreeze tonight as temperatures drop. Sunshine and milder temperatures return for Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.