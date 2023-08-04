Storms likely Friday afternoon, evening

We will have partial sunshine Friday, it will be more humid and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms for this afternoon and evening.

The high temperature Friday will be around 80 degrees and scattered showers or thunderstorms are likely later Friday afternoon and evening.

And these storms can bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They are expected to move through between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The weekend will be nice and fair with temperatures in the low- to middle-80s.

Get updates on the weather anytime here.