Mother nature will hit us with another gorgeous day to get outside!

Today will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees.

Friday look similar with partly cloudy skies and highs that remain near 70.

On both days, the coast will have cooler temperatures.

As we get to the weekend, clouds increase on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

There's a chance for rain on Sunday, Monday.

