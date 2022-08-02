Stretch of Hot Weather Starts Today, Storms Possible Later

We're continuing the start of the new month with a stretch of hot weather that starts today.

There will be lots of sunshine early with clouds and a few storms later. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Tonight will have fair skies with fog. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Thursday looks sunny with highs between 95 and 100.

We have a chance of storms on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Once we hit three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 degrees or higher, we will officially have our second heat wave of the summer.

With the forecasted stretch of hot weather for this week, Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme weather protocol. The protocol is from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Lamont's office said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the heat. While it's enacted, a system of state agencies, municipalities and other partners coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure cooling centers are available.

Anyone in need of a cooling center can call 211 or look online to find the closest location to you.