Strong to severe storms possible Thursday with extreme heat

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking possible strong to severe storms Thursday amid extreme heat.

A heat advisory goes into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday.

The heat index will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Storms are expected to move in by the afternoon.

NBC Connecticut

There could be strong gusty winds with heavy rainfall. There is also a risk of flash floods and an isolated tornado.

All of Connecticut is under a level 2 risk for strong to severe weather.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.