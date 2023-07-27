connecticut weather

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday with extreme heat

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking possible strong to severe storms Thursday amid extreme heat.

A heat advisory goes into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday.

The heat index will be in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Storms are expected to move in by the afternoon.

Interactive radar for Connecticut for July 27
There could be strong gusty winds with heavy rainfall. There is also a risk of flash floods and an isolated tornado.

All of Connecticut is under a level 2 risk for strong to severe weather.

