Strong winds on Friday; some snow showers possible

Friday will be windy and power issues and tree damage are possible. Then some snow is on the way later today.

Winds could gust between 45 and 55 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to noon today.

But we will have partly sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s and low-40s and it will be fair this evening.

We will have periods of snow later tonight for a few hours toward daybreak.

A coating to two inches is possible, mainly in southern Connecticut and we will have scattered snow showers for all of Saturday, but nothing big.

Sunday and Monday will be fair.