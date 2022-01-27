Substantial Winter Storm Expected to Bring Over a Foot of Snow to Most of CT

A major nor'easter developing off the coast of New England this weekend could bring over a foot of snow to most of Connecticut.

There's been a notable jump close to the coast today with the storm track and a growing consensus that this storm will produce significant snowfall and wind.

A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut

It appears that the storm will pass close enough to us to bring 12 to 20 inches of snow to eastern Connecticut. Areas west of Interstate 91 could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

It'll snow at an incredible rate on Saturday and some thundersnow is possible, as well.

Eversource said it is positioning equipment and line and tree crews across the state, including hundreds of additional out-of-state crews, to respond to any potential storm-related outages.

"We have hundreds of crews flying in throughout the day today – and more arriving tomorrow – from southern and western parts of the country, so we don’t have to wait for them to drive here. They’ll be geared up and ready to respond to this storm alongside our Eversource crews. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees who will be responding in challenging road conditions,” Eversource president of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan said in a statement.

The snow will start around daybreak Saturday, but we'll see the heaviest snow through the early afternoon. Snow wraps up Saturday evening into early Sunday.

We'll see some flurries and light snow on Friday, which is unrelated to the nor'easter.

