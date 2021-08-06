Summer Heat Is Back for the Weekend

There will be a few patches of locally dense fog early Friday morning. Any limited visibility should clear quickly and we'll see abundant sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s away from the shoreline. The beaches will stay a few degrees cooler but it will still be in the 80s. There will be a bit more humidity today, but nothing super uncomfortable.

The weekend looks nearly perfect for August with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s. It will be a great weekend to head to the beach if you can!

Next week starts off quiet with sunshine and warm temperatures before isolated storm chances start to creep back in by the middle of the week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Have a great weekend!