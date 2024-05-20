StormTracker

Summer-like temperatures move in for new workweek

Happy Monday! Get ready for some summer-like temperatures for the new workweek.

Highs on Monday will be in the 80s inland and mid to upper 60s at the shoreline.

As we continue the workweek, there will be unseasonably warm temperatures.

Highs will be in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sun. It will be in the 60s/70s at the shore and beaches.

A cold front will move through on Thursday with a chance for storms. Highs will be near 90.

Highs on Friday will be in the 80s with pleasant weather expected for the holiday weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

