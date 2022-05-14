Summer Warmth Today, Showers Tonight

This weekend will feature summer-like warmth and humidity. Our average high temperature should be right around 71 degrees. High temperatures will be between 80 and 85 degrees for inland parts of the state.

Closer to the shoreline, a south wind off of the chilly Long Island Sound will keep temperatures in the 60s to right around 70 degrees.

A weak disturbance rotating through the area tonight will bring a round of showers overnight.

The showers will move out Sunday morning and leave us with another warm and fairly humid day on Sunday.

