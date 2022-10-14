Sun and High Temperatures Near 70 After Morning Rain

The rain that moved through Thursday night will end quickly Friday morning and the skies will be mostly sunny as we move toward midday.

Temperatures will be mild with highs near 70 degrees.

The storms brought between an inch and two-and-a-half inches overnight.

The weekend weather looks great.

It will be fair both days with temperatures near 70.

Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday and it will be cool next week.

