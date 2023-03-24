Sun, Clouds Friday; Wintry Mix, Rain Saturday

We have a mix of sun and clouds Friday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a light wintry mix for Saturday morning and rain in the afternoon.

Friday will be breezy and seasonable with high temperatures between 47-54.

Then, Saturday will be cloudy and we will have a light wintry mix in the morning followed by steady raw, cold rain in the afternoon and some sleet in the hills.

Sunday will be bright and milder.

Monday will be fair, and it will be unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday.