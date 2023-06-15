Sun, high temperatures near 80 Thursday

We will have mostly sunny skies Thursday and high temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of a rain sprinkle in the northwest hills.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, Friday night and especially on Saturday, when periods of heavy rain are possible.

It will be partly sunny for Sunday for Father's Day and there is a slight chance of rain showers.

