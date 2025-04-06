StormTracker

Sunday morning showers before a few snowflakes into Monday

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Scattered showers are possible on and off through Sunday morning.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

We're briefly dry this afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s.

A few peeks of sunshine are possible later today, but clouds will likely linger.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Showers return overnight with the chance for a wintry mix into Monday morning for some.

At best, there could be a brief coating of snow in the higher elevations of northwest Connecticut tomorrow.

We'll dry out by Monday afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the 40s.

This article tagged under:

StormTrackerWeather
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us