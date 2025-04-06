Sunday morning showers before a few snowflakes into Monday

Scattered showers are possible on and off through Sunday morning.

We're briefly dry this afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s.

A few peeks of sunshine are possible later today, but clouds will likely linger.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Showers return overnight with the chance for a wintry mix into Monday morning for some.

At best, there could be a brief coating of snow in the higher elevations of northwest Connecticut tomorrow.

We'll dry out by Monday afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the 40s.