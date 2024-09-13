Sunny after morning fog Friday; highs 80 to 85

We have some early fog on Friday, then the day will become sunny and warm.
The NBC Connecticut StormTracker forecast is for mostly sunny skies, slight humidity and high temperatures near 80 to 85 degrees today.
The weekend will be beautiful because we will have more of the same on Saturday and Sunday.
The next chance of showers, and they are small chances, come next Wednesday or Thursday.
