Sunny and Beautiful Day on Tap Today

We're continuing the workweek with a sunny and beautiful day on Wednesday and temperatures will increase in the next few days.

There will be abundant sun and highs will be near 74. It will be cooler at the shore with highs in the 60s.

Thursday will be a little warmer. The day looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s inland and in the 70s at the shore.

Friday will be even warmer with highs around 84.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 80.

For Mother's Day on Sunday, highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance of a few widely scattered showers over the weekend.

