Sunny and chilly day on tap

We're continuing the workweek with a sunny and chilly day on Wednesday.

There will be lots of sunshine. It will continue to be chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be breezy in the morning. That will diminish for the afternoon.

It will be fair and chilly tonight with lows in the mid 20s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Thursday looks sunny with highs in the 40s.

For Friday, clouds will increase in the afternoon. Showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs around 47.

More rain is possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.