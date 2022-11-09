first alert weather

Sunny and Chilly Day on Tap for Today

We're continuing the work week with a sunny and chilly day today.

There will be lots of sun with highs in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow looks sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

The clouds will thicken on Friday morning and rain will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be near 69.

There will be periods of rain with gusty winds on Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain will clear on Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

It could rain up to two inches and the winds will gust to around 40 miles per hour.

Minor power issues and tree damage is possible.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

