Sunny and chilly start to the final weekend of February

By Darren Sweeney

A quiet and chilly weekend is in store for Connecticut for the final weekend of the month.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for today but there will be a gusty northerly wind blowing for most of the afternoon.

With high temperatures in the 30s, the wind chill temperatures will hold in the 20s for most of the day.

There will be less wind along with temperatures a few degrees milder on Sunday.

A warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 50s. There are more details on the "taste of spring" on the weather blog.

