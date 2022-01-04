Sunny and Chilly Today, Sleet Possible Tomorrow

We're continuing the first work week of the year with a sunny, chilly day today and there is a possibility of sleet tomorrow.

Highs will be in the upper 30s today. It will be sunny.

Tomorrow, light freezing rain or sleet is possible in the morning and may change over to rain as the day goes on. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Our First Alert meteorologists are watching the potential for some accumulating snow on Friday. While it's too early to determine how much we could get, our team is watching the track closely and will provide updates as it gets closer.

Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

