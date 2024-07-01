StormTracker

Sunny and comfortable across Connecticut on Monday

Monday will be sunny and comfortable after storms over the weekend and it will be less humid.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low-80s and a northerly breeze will bring winds of 8 to 12 miles per hour.

Monday night will be cooler with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. 

The sunny and comfortable conditions will continue through Wednesday with warmer temperatures.

It will be mostly dry for July 4 holiday and there is a greater chance of seeing scattered showers on Friday and Saturday.

