Sunny and cool Friday before some rain Saturday

Friday will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. And we will have a brisk north breeze on Friday.

Then it will cloud up later tonight and tomorrow.

Showers will develop midday and in the afternoon on Saturday.

The steadiest rain will be in Fairfield County and less impactful across the four northern counties.

On Sunday, we will have partial clearing and highs in the upper 50s.