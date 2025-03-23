StormTracker

Sunny and cooler Sunday before rain on Monday

By Alexis Clemons

Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler through Sunday compared to the start of the weekend.

Winds out of the northwest will gradually calm through the afternoon as temperatures top out in the 40s.

Areas further away from the shoreline will cool to near or below freezing overnight.

A few snowflakes may mix in with rain before 9 a.m. Monday, but no impacts are expected.

Rain will be with us through the majority of Monday, with totals likely staying below an inch.

