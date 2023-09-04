Sunny and hot for Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! The last day of the holiday weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and summer-like heat.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Dew points will be in the upper 60s so it will feel like 90 to 95 degrees during the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be hot with highs near 93.

There is a storm chance on Thursday and temperatures will be around 92.

Scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday.