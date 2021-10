After a few days of chilly mornings, today will be sunny and mild!

There will be lots of sun and very mild temperatures for the middle of your workweek. Highs will be in the 70s. Our average high for this time of year is 62.

Tomorrow's weather looks similar with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front approaches on Friday and brings cooler weather for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday are in the mid to upper 50s.

