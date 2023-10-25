Sunny and mild day on tap for Wednesday

A sunny and mild day is on tap for Wednesday.

There will be lots of sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

It will be very mild with highs near 70.

The mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek with highs between 76 and 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Record warmth is possible on Saturday with highs near 80.

Sunday will be cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers possible.