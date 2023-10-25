connecticut weather

Sunny and mild day on tap for Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A sunny and mild day is on tap for Wednesday.

There will be lots of sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

It will be very mild with highs near 70.

The mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek with highs between 76 and 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Record warmth is possible on Saturday with highs near 80.

Sunday will be cloudy with a few sprinkles or showers possible.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us