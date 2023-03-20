Sunny and Mild for the First Day of Spring

We have a sunny and mild day on tap for the first day of spring on Monday.

The day will feature sun and clouds with highs near 52.

Spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m.

The mild temperatures continue through the workweek with highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, highs will be near 60. Scattered showers are possible.

Friday also looks wet with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

